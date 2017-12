Dec 29 (Reuters) - Aarti Industries Ltd:

* SAYS CO SIGNS 100 BILLION RUPEES MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS US LLC

* AARTI INDUSTRIES - CONTRACT FOR OVER PERIOD OF 20 YEARS

* SAYS CO TO INVEST $35 MILLION - $40 MILLION TO SETUP LARGE SCALE MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* AARTI INDUSTRIES - SUPPLIES EXPECTED TO COMMENCE FROM 2020 AND ESTIMATED REVENUE GENERATION AT 100 BILLION RUPEES OVER CONTRACT PERIOD