Nov 8 (Reuters) - AB-BIOTICS SA:

* SIGNS SALE AGREEMENT FOR ITS AB-FORTIS PRODUCT TO FRUTARON GROUP

* THE DIVESTMENT OF AB-FORTIS IS PART OF THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ITS ACTIVITY ON THE DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF CLINICALLY DOCUMENTED PROBIOTICS ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2znaWBK

