BRIEF-AB Inbev combines its Russia and Ukraine businesses with those of Anadolu Efes

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA:

* ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV ANNOUNCES COMBINATION OF ITS RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES WITH THOSE OF ANADOLU EFES

* REACHED A NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANADOLU EFES REGARDING A 50:50 MERGER OF AB INBEV‘S AND ANADOLU EFES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES

* WE ANTICIPATE TRANSACTION COULD COMPLETE BY END OF H1 2018

* FOLLOWING CLOSING OF INTENDED TRANSACTION, COMBINED BUSINESS WOULD BE FULLY CONSOLIDATED IN ANADOLU EFES FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS

* BOTH AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES WOULD HAVE EQUAL REPRESENTATION ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* NAME OF THE COMBINED COMPANY WOULD BE AB INBEV-EFES‍​

* TUNCAY ÖZILHAN, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF ANADOLU GROUP AND ANADOLU EFES, WOULD SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2vLM0kS Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)