Sept 14 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS AFTER REASSESSMENT

* CHMP CONSIDERED THAT THERE WERE TOO MANY UNCERTAINTIES THAT PRECLUDED THE BENEFIT-RISK ASSESSMENT‍​

* TO CONFIRM FIRST STUDY RESULTS WITH CONFIRMATORY STUDY IN MASTOCYTOSIS PATIENTS UNRESPONSIVE TO SYMPTOMATIC TREATMENT