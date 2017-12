Dec 20 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* ABA ANNOUNCES SALE OF ASCOT RADIOLOGY TO CLINICAL PARTNERS

* DEAL FOR NZ$17.0 MILLION

* SALE WILL PROVIDE ONE-OFF GAIN OF ABOUT NZ$2.1 MILLION AFTER COSTS WHICH WILL BE REPORTED IN CO‘S FY18 FULL YEAR RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)