FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Group expects HY net profit after tax of NZ$5.4 mln to NZ$6.2 mln​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2017 / 8:11 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Group expects HY net profit after tax of NZ$5.4 mln to NZ$6.2 mln​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd

* Expects hy net profit after tax (NPAT) of NZ$5.4 million to NZ$6.2 million ​

* For HY ‍earnings before interest,tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to be NZ$17.1 million to NZ$18.3 million​

* ‍Expects to pay a dividend consistent with last year’s interim dividend of 16 cents per share​

* ‍For HY, Abano expects gross revenue of NZ$155 million to NZ$160 million & revenue of NZ$130 million to NZ$135 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.