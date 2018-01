BRIEF-Abbott Posts Q4 Adj. EPS $0.74 From Continuing Operations

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* ABBOTT REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57 TO $0.59 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16 TO $0.18 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.22 TO $1.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍HAD NET EXPENSE OF $1.46 BILLION FOR ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​ IN QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $1,000 MILLION, UP 2.4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $‍1,906​ MILLION, UP 51.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

* QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $734 MILLION, UP 17.2 PERCENT ON REPORTED BASIS

* QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $‍1,784​ MILLION, UP 3 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

* FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.58 PER SHARE

* Q4 2017 WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.6 BILLION INCREASED 42.3 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $7.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S