BRIEF-Abbvie and harpoon therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie and Harpoon Therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration

* Abbvie Inc - ‍financial terms were not disclosed.​

* Abbvie Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Harpoon will engineer tritac molecules directed against selected cancer targets using its proprietary platform​

* Abbvie Inc says Harpoon will ‍provide Abbvie right to pursue further development and commercialization of the tritac molecules​

* Abbvie - collaboration to incorporate Harpoon’s tritac platform with co’s research-stage immuno-oncology targets to develop novel cancer therapeutics​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)