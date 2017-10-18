FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbvie and harpoon therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 12:54 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Abbvie and harpoon therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie and Harpoon Therapeutics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration

* Abbvie Inc - ‍financial terms were not disclosed.​

* Abbvie Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Harpoon will engineer tritac molecules directed against selected cancer targets using its proprietary platform​

* Abbvie Inc says Harpoon will ‍provide Abbvie right to pursue further development and commercialization of the tritac molecules​

* Abbvie - collaboration to incorporate Harpoon’s tritac platform with co’s research-stage immuno-oncology targets to develop novel cancer therapeutics​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
