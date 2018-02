BRIEF-Abbvie Announces New Phase 2 Data For Upadacitinib Showing Clinical And Endoscopic Outcomes In Crohn's Disease At 52 Weeks

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE ANNOUNCES NEW PHASE 2 DATA FOR UPADACITINIB SHOWING CLINICAL AND ENDOSCOPIC OUTCOMES IN CROHN‘S DISEASE AT 52 WEEKS

* ABBVIE INC - ‍PHASE 3 TRIALS FOR UPADACITINIB IN CROHN‘S DISEASE ARE ONGOING​

* ABBVIE - ‍OVERALL SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OTHER UPADACITINIB STUDIES, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED​

* ABBVIE - ‍MANY UPADACITINIB-TREATED PATIENTS WHO ACHIEVED CLINICAL RESPONSE§ AFTER 16-WEEK INDUCTION PHASE MAINTAINED RESPONSE AFTER 36-WEEK EXTENSION ​

* ABBVIE INC - ‍ 2 MALIGNANCIES OCCURRED IN 12 MG TWICE-DAILY ARM AND NO DEATHS OCCURRED IN CELEST STUDY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: