FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AbbVie announces positive topline results from phase 3 trial evaluating Venclexta/Venclyxto tablets in combination with Rituxan
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 3:54 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-AbbVie announces positive topline results from phase 3 trial evaluating Venclexta/Venclyxto tablets in combination with Rituxan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* AbbVie announces positive topline results from phase 3 trial evaluating Venclexta™/Venclyxto™ (Venetoclax) tablets in combination with Rituxan® (Rituximab) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic Leukemia

* Abbvie Inc - ‍Phase 3 Murano Study Of Venclexta venclyxto tablets in combination with rituxan met its primary endpoint​

* Abbvie inc - ‍Venclexta/Venclyxto is being developed by AbbVie and Roche​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍Safety data, including serious and most common adverse events and discontinuation rates, are currently being analyzed​

* AbbVie - ‍Tumor lysis syndrome, including fatal events, has occurred in patients with previously treated CLL with high tumor burden on treating with Venclyxto​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.