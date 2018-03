March 6 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ - AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)

* ABBVIE CANADA - PCODR CONDITIONALLY RECOMMENDS REIMBURSEMENT OF VENCLEXTA FOR CLL PATIENTS WHO HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST 1 PRIOR THERAPY & FAILED A BCRI​