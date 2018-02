Feb 15 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE INCREASES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ‍STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM SUPERSEDES ANY EXISTING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATIONS​

* INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 35 PERCENT FROM $0.71 PER SHARE TO $0.96 PER SHARE

* ‍AUTHORIZED A NEW $10 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM​