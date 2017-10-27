BRIEF-AbbVie, on conf call, says we need to see HCV market sort itself out

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says we need to see HCV market sort itself out

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says psoriasis business &, in general, areas where humira competes, has been and continues to be a relatively crowded market

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says humira will still be a workhorse product within the psoriasis market, and risankizumab will fit in

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says we would attempt to get a preliminary injunction to block any launches that violate our Humira IP ‍​

* AbbVie, on conf call, says upadacitinib NDA next year will be filed with at least five of six studies