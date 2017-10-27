FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AbbVie, on conf call, says we need to see HCV market sort itself out
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 4:35 PM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-AbbVie, on conf call, says we need to see HCV market sort itself out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says we need to see HCV market sort itself out

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says psoriasis business &, in general, areas where humira competes, has been and continues to be a relatively crowded market

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says humira will still be a workhorse product within the psoriasis market, and risankizumab will fit in

* AbbVie CEO, on conf call, says we would attempt to get a preliminary injunction to block any launches that violate our Humira IP ‍​

* AbbVie, on conf call, says upadacitinib NDA next year will be filed with at least five of six studies ‍​ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.