BRIEF-Abbvie Qtrly Shr $0.03, Qtrly Adj Shr $1.48

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.48; QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUES $7.739 BILLION, UP 14.1 PERCENT ON REPORTED BASIS

* ABBVIE INC Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44, REVENUE VIEW $7.53 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ABBVIE - SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $6.45 TO $6.55; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO $7.33 TO $7.43

* ABBVIE - SEES 2018 REVENUE APPROACHING $32 BILLION

* ABBVIE INC FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.59, REVENUE VIEW $31.04 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ABBVIE - QTRLY TOTAL HUMIRA SALES $4,892 MILLION, UP 14 PERCENT ON REPORTED BASIS

* ABBVIE - QTRLY TOTAL IMBRUVICA SALES $708 MILLION, UP 38.7 PERCENT ON REPORTED BASIS

* ABBVIE - PLANS TO MAKE INVESTMENTS OF ABOUT $2.5 BILLION OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IN CAPITAL PROJECTS IN U.S.

* ABBVIE - CURRENTLY EVALUATING ADDITIONAL EXPANSION OF ITS U.S. FACILITIES

* ABBVIE - RESULTS FOR 2017 REFLECTED NET CHARGE OF $0.77 PER SHARE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORMS

* ABBVIE - NET CHARGE OF $0.77/SHARE INCLUDED ONE-TIME IMPACT OF ABOUT $4.5 BILLION FOR MANDATORY TAXATION ON PREVIOUSLY UNREPATRIATED EARNINGS

* ABBVIE - IN 2018, CO WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN UNITS

* ABBVIE - PLANS TO ACCELERATE PENSION FUNDING BY $750 MILLION, ENHANCE NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: