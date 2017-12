BRIEF-Abbvie Says Phase 3 Study Of Venclexta/Venclyxto In Combination With Rituxan Meets Primary Endpoint

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE ANNOUNCES PHASE 3 STUDY OF VENCLEXTA™/ VENCLYXTO™ (VENETOCLAX) IN COMBINATION WITH RITUXAN® (RITUXIMAB) MEETS ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ABBVIE - IN STUDY, ADVERSE EVENTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO AND RITUXAN

* ABBVIE - GRADE 3-4 NEUTROPENIA WAS HIGHER IN VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO IN COMBINATION WITH RITUXAN ARM OF TRIAL

* ABBVIE - FOR PATIENTS TAKING VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO WITH RITUXAN, THERE WERE 6 GRADE ≥3 TLS AES IN EACH ARM

* ABBVIE - FOR PATIENTS TAKING BENDAMUSTINE WITH RITUXAN, THERE WERE 2 GRADE ≥3 TLS AES IN EACH ARM

* ABBVIE - FOR VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO IN COMBINATION WITH RITUXAN, AES LEADING TO DEATH WERE SEEN IN 10 PATIENTS

* ABBVIE - FOR BENDAMUSTINE IN COMBINATION WITH RITUXAN, AES LEADING TO DEATH WERE SEEN IN 11 PATIENTS