2 months ago
BRIEF-Abbvie's upadacitinib meets all primary, ranked secondary endpoints in phase 3 study
June 7, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Abbvie's upadacitinib meets all primary, ranked secondary endpoints in phase 3 study

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* AbbVie's upadacitinib (ABT-494) meets all primary and ranked secondary endpoints in phase 3 study in rheumatoid arthritis

* AbbVie inc - both 15 mg and 30 mg doses achieved all primary and ranked secondary endpoints

* AbbVie inc - ‍key secondary endpoints were also achieved and included ACR50, ACR70 and clinical remission​

* AbbVie Inc - "serious adverse events were 4 percent and 3 percent in 15 mg and 30 mg dose arms, respectively, compared to 2 percent in placebo"

* AbbVie - in phase 3 study, nearly half of patients achieved low disease activity (LDA) at both doses, around 30 percent achieved clinical remission

* Says in the study, safety profile was consistent with that observed in upadacitinib phase 2 clinical trials

* AbbVie Inc - "no deaths were reported" in study

* AbbVie Inc - AbbVie is continuing to evaluate potential of upadacitinib across several immune-mediated conditions​

* Says no new safety signals were detected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

