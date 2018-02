Feb 2 (Reuters) - Abc Multiactive Ltd:

* ‍FY TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$5.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS HK$4.3 MILLION

* FY TURNOVER HK$14.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$18.4 MILLION

* THERE WILL BE SUFFICIENT RESOURCES TO ENABLE IT TO MEET ITS LIABILITIES AS AND WHEN THEY FALL DUE AND TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)