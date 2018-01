Jan 5 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc:

* ABCAM PLC - WE EXPECT TO REPORT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FIRST HALF OF APPROXIMATELY 11 PCT

* ABCAM PLC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER AGAINST OUR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH TARGET OF AROUND 10% FOR FULL YEAR

* ABCAM PLC - CATALOGUE REVENUE GREW BY OVER 11% IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: