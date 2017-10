Oct 11 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc

* ‍CHAIRMAN, MURRAY HENNESSY, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE HAS ACCEPTED A CEO ROLE​

* ‍HENNESSY WILL THEREFORE RELINQUISH HIS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN POSITION AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD FOLLOWING AGM IN NOVEMBER 2017​

* ABCAM - ‍LOUISE PATTEN, CURRENTLY SERVING AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF ABCAM, WILL TAKE OVER AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT AGM CONCLUSION​