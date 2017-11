Nov 15 (Reuters) - Abcann Global Corp:

* ABcann Global strengthens board and executive team

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍company has appointed Michael Bumby as chief financial officer of company, effective December 1, 2017​

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍Bumby succeeds Jenny Guan, who has been appointed vice president and general manager, Napanee operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: