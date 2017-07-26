BRIEF-ABcann Global provides construction and expansion update

July 26 (Reuters) - Abcann Global Corp

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍confirms that plans to commence construction at company's Kimmett facility in Q3 2017 remain on track​

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍first cultivation from Kimmett facility is expected in Q4 2018​

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍Kimmett reaching full production capacity is expected in Q1 2019​

* ABcann Global Corp - ‍previously announced plans for a 71,000 square foot Phase 1 plan have been expanded to 100,000 square feet for Kimmett facility​

* ABcann Global Corp - cash position about $43 million, co expects will be sufficient to complete Phase 1 square foot construction at Kimmett, expansion at Vanluven​