June 6 (Reuters) - ABEO SAS:

* FY CURRENT EBITDA EUR 15.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS CONFIRMING ITS TARGET TO REACH EUR300M IN REVENUE BY 2020, DRIVEN BY ORGANIC GROWTH AS WELL AS TARGETED ACQUISITIONS.

* WILL BE ABLE TO SUSTAIN BUOYANT GROWTH DURING 2017/2018

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO