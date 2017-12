BRIEF-Abeo Sas H1 Operating Income Up 9.3 Pct To 5.9 Million Euros

Dec 7 (Reuters) - ABEO SAS:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 88.7 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 82.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​ 5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍​ 3.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTING STRONGER GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2017/18 ON THE BASIS OF A CONSISTENTLY SOUND ORDER BACKLOG

* HAS ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF TWO EUROPEAN COMPANIES FOR ITS SPORTS DIVISION

* TWO EUROPEAN COMPANIES FOR ITS SPORTS DIVISION REPRESENT COMBINED ANNUAL REVENUE OF OVER EUR 10 MILLION

* TWO TARGET ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED BY 2017/18 YEAR-END

* REAFFIRMING ITS TARGET TO REACH €300M IN REVENUE BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)