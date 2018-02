Feb 12 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR ABO-202 GENE THERAPY PROGRAM IN INFANTILE BATTEN DISEASE

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC - ABO-202 IS ANTICIPATED TO ENTER CLINICAL TRIALS IN 2018