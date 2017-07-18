FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA to commence pivotal phase 3 for EB-101 gene therapy for patients with epidermolysis bullosa

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - ‍pivotal phase 3 clinical trial is planned to commence in early 2018​

* Says pivotal phase 3 clinical trial is planned to commence in early 2018

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - ‍continues to engage FDA on final phase 3 clinical trial design, planned to commence early 2018​

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - continues to engage FDA on final phase 3 clinical trial design, planned to commence early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.