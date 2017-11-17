FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch reports ‍comparable sales for Q3 up 4 pct
November 17, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch reports ‍comparable sales for Q3 up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co

* Reg-Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 sales $859.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $818.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ‍Comparable sales for Q3 up 4%​

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees ‍ Q4 comparable sales to be up low-single digits, and net sales to be up mid- to high-single digits​

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ‍Now expects capital expenditures to be approximately $110 million for full year​

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - Qtrly hollister comparable sales rose 8 percent

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees ‍changes in foreign currency exchange rates to benefit net sales in Q4 by approximately $20 million

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees ‍changes in foreign currency exchange rates to benefit operating income by approximately $5 million, net of hedging in Q4​

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ‍Ended Q3 with $570.5 million in inventory, an increase of 11% over last year​

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - Qtrly Abercrombie comparable sales fell 2 percent

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ‍Anticipates closing up to 60 stores in U.S. by year-end through natural lease expirations, including 14 stores closed to date​

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - “‍Abercrombie is beginning to show signs of stabilization”​

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees ‍operating expense, including other operating income, to be down approximately 1% from $553.7 million last year for Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

