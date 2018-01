BRIEF-Aberdeen Standard European To Acquire Flörsheim Logistics Park

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Plc:

* ABERDEEN STANDARD EUROPEAN LOGISTICS - ‍EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO ACQUIRE FLÖRSHEIM LOGISTICS PARK, FRANKFURT FOR NET VALUE OF EUR 20.1 MILLION

* ‍ACQUIRING FLÖRSHEIM LOGISTICS PARK FROM SEGRO ZEHNTE GRUNDBESITZ GMBH​

* ABERDEEN STANDARD EUROPEAN LOGISTICS - ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED FROM EXISTING CASH, WITH DEAL CLOSING EXPECTED TOWARDS END OF JAN2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)