Nov 13 (Reuters) - ABF Freight:

* ABF, Teamsters national freight industry negotiating committee have agreed to exchange initial proposals on December 18 and 19, 2017​

* Current collective bargaining agreement, known as ABF National Master Freight Agreement, expires at midnight on March 31, 2018​

* ABF, Teamsters have agreed to begin negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement the week of January 7, 2017​