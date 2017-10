Oct 27 (Reuters) - INFRONT ASA:

* ‍ABG SUNDAL COLLIER EXERCISED IN FULL OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO A TOTAL OF 1,741,287 SHARES IN INFRONT ​

* INFRONT ASA - ‍ABG SUNDAL COLLIER EXERCISED IN FULL OPTION TO PURCHASE SHARES IN INFRONT FROM KISTEFOS AT OFFER PRICE OF NOK 23PER SHARE​

* INFRONT ASA - ‍KISTEFOS WILL HOLD A TOTAL OF 2,324,847 SHARES IN INFRONT, REPRESENTING 8.94% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IN COMPANY​