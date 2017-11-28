FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- ABHOTEL announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ and Nagoya Stock Exchange on Dec. 25
November 28, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF- ABHOTEL announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ and Nagoya Stock Exchange on Dec. 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28(Reuters) - ABHOTEL CO LTD

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange(TSE)JASDAQ and Nagoya Stock Exchange on Dec. 25, 2017, under the symbol “6565”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 720,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 260,000 shares and privately held 460,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,400 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.01 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9EWoDz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

