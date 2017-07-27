FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-Abiomed Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.82
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
Entertainment
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Abiomed Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.82

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc:

* Abiomed announces Q1 FY 2018 revenue of $132.5 million, up 29% over prior year

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 revenue $132.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abiomed Inc - company is increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance by $5 million to a new range of $560 million to $575 million

* Abiomed Inc - company is maintaining its fiscal year guidance for GAAP operating margin in range of 22% to 24%

* FY 2018 revenue view $570.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.