BRIEF-Abiomed Q2 earnings per share $0.54
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 11:27 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Abiomed Q2 earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed announces Q2 fy 2018 revenue of $132.8 million, up 29% and record u.s. Patient utilization, up 33 pct

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 revenue $132.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abiomed Inc - ‍is increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance by $5 million to a new range of $565 million to $575 million​

* FY 2019 revenue view $727.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abiomed Inc - ‍increasing its fiscal year 2018 guidance for gaap operating margin to range of 23 pct to 25 pct, from 22 pct to 24 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
