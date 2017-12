Dec 15 (Reuters) - Abivax Sa:

* ABIVAX’S ABX464 PHASE IIA DATA CONFIRM HIV RESERVOIR REDUCTION IN ORAL PRESENTATION AT 8TH INTERNATIONAL WORKSHOP ON HIV PERSISTENCE DURING THERAPY

* NEW DATA ON ANTI-INFLAMMATORY EFFECTS OF ABX464 ON RECTAL TISSUE WILL BE PRESENTED

* RESULTS SHOW A REDUCTION OF HIV VIRAL RESERVOIR IN BLOOD OF PARTICIPANTS WITH HIV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)