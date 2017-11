Nov 16 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* 9 MONTH REVENUES OF EUR 44.7 MILLION (2016: EUR 68.9 MILLION)​

* 9 MONTH ‍OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 42.1 MILLION (2016: EUR 13.6 MILLION)​

* ‍9 MONTH NET CASH BURN OF EUR 26.9 MILLION (2016: EUR 44.1 MILLION)​

* 9 MONTH ‍CASH POSITION OF EUR 208.6 MILLION (2016: EUR 263.6 MILLION)​

* ‍9 MONTH ENDED WITH NET LOSS OF EUR 45.8 MILLION (2016: NET PROFIT OF EUR 10.9 MILLION)​