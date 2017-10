Oct 27 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* ABLYNX ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

* ‍GREENSHOE OPTION GRANTED TO UNDERWRITERS FOR PURCHASE OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 1,714,500 NEW ORDINARY SHARES​

* ‍GREENSHOE EXERCISE BRINGS TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS FOR OFFERING TO APPROXIMATELY $230 MILLION (EUR 195 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)