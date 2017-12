Dec 21 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* ABLYNX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM ITS JAPANESE ETHNO-BRIDGING STUDY OF CAPLACIZUMAB

* COMPARABLE PHARMACOKINETICS (PK) OBSERVED IN JAPANESE AND CAUCASIAN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS

* CAPLACIZUMAB WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN ALL GROUPS

* SINGLE AND MULTIPLE DOSE PHASE I STUDY DEMONSTRATED COMPARABLE PK OF CAPLACIZUMAB IN JAPANESE AND CAUCASIAN SUBJECTS