BRIEF-Ablynx announces positive topline results of Phase III Hercules study of Caplacizumab

Oct 2 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* ABLYNX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE III HERCULES STUDY OF CAPLACIZUMAB FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACQUIRED TTP

* ‍CAPLACIZUMAB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS​

* ‍74% RELATIVE REDUCTION IN PERCENTAGE OF PATIENTS WITH ATTP-RELATED DEATH, A RECURRENCE OF ATTP, OR AT LEAST ONE MAJOR THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENT

* ‍67% RELATIVE REDUCTION IN PERCENTAGE OF PATIENTS WITH ATTP RECURRENCE DURING OVERALL STUDY PERIOD​

* ‍NO CAPLACIZUMAB-TREATED PATIENTS HAD REFRACTORY DISEASE​

* ‍TREND TO FASTER NORMALISATION OF ORGAN DAMAGE MARKERS​

* ‍SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT WITH PHASE II TITAN RESULTS AND MECHANISM OF ACTION​

* ‍DATA WILL BE USED TO DRIVE REGISTRATION PROCESS FOR CAPLACIZUMAB IN EUROPE AND USA​

* ‍STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN TIME TO PLATELET COUNT RESPONSE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)