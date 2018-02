BRIEF-Ablynx FY Operating Loss Widens To 54.2‍​ Million Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 54.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 28.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 108.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT DEC 31 EUR 354.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 235.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE AND GRANT INCOME EUR ‍​55.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 85.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MAY RECEIVE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CAPLACIZUMAB IN ATTP IN Q3 2018

* FOR ALX-0171, A PHASE II STUDY TO BE INITIATED IN H1 2018

* RESULTS FROM ONGOING ALX-0171 PHASE IIB STUDY IN RSV-INFECTED HOSPITALISED INFANTS ARE EXPECTED IN Q4 2018

* PHASE II RESULTS FOR VOBARILIZUMAB IN SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS PATIENTS EXPECTED IN H1 2018

* EXPECTS UP TO THREE NANOBODIES TO ENTER PHASE I STUDIES FROM OUR COLLABORATIVE PROGRAMMES DURING 2018