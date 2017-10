Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV

* Ablynx NV now sees IPO of up to 9.5 million ordinary shares including 8.1 million ordinary shares in form of American Depositary Shares - sec filing

* Ablynx NV now expects initial public offering price of ADSS will be between $17.90 and $19.08 per ADS

* Ablynx NV says had previously expected IPO of up to 9.2 million ordinary shares including 7.9 million ordinary shares in form of American Depositary Shares Source text : bit.ly/2gB6WCD Further company coverage: