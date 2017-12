BRIEF-Ablynx Reports Additional Clinically Important Benefits Of Caplacizumab

Dec 12 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* ABLYNX REPORTS ADDITIONAL CLINICALLY IMPORTANT BENEFITS OF CAPLACIZUMAB FROM ITS PHASE III HERCULES STUDY IN ACQUIRED TTP

* TREATMENT WITH CAPLACIZUMAB RESULTED IN: * 38% RELATIVE REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF DAYS OF PLASMA EXCHANGE (PEX)

* TREATMENT WITH CAPLACIZUMAB RESULTED IN: 41% RELATIVE REDUCTION IN VOLUME OF PLASMA USED

* TREATMENT WITH CAPLACIZUMAB RESULTED IN: 65% RELATIVE REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF DAYS IN INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU)

* OVERALL DURATION OF HOSPITALISATION IN CAPLA GROUP WAS REDUCED BY 31% COMPARED TO PLACEBO GROUP (9.9 DAYS VERSUS 14.4 DAYS, RESPECTIVELY)

* TREATMENT WITH CAPLACIZUMAB RESULTED IN: 31% RELATIVE REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF DAYS IN HOSPITAL