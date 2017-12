BRIEF-ABM Industries Q4 Loss Per Share $0.06

Dec 13 (Reuters) - ABM Industries Inc:

* ABM INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 REVENUE $1.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.49 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33 TO $1.43 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 3.0% INCREASE FOR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.175 PER COMMON SHARE