Sept 27 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* REG-ABN AMRO ISSUED EUR 1.0 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL

* ‍ON A FULLY LOADED AND PRO FORMA BASIS, Q2 2017 LEVERAGE RATIO WOULD INCREASE TO 4.1% (FROM 3.9%) AND NOW EXCEEDS 4% ORIGINALLY TARGETED BY YEAR-END 2018​

* ‍PRO FORMA Q2 2017 TIER 1 RATIO WOULD INCREASE TO 19.5% (FROM 18.6%)​

* ‍WITH A COUPON OF 4.75% ABN AMRO WAS ABLE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FAVOURABLE MARKET CONDITIONS​