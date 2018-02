Feb 9 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Group Nv:

* LODGED APPEAL IN CASSATION WITH SUPREME COURT AGAINST JUDGMENT OF AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEAL OF 19 DEC IN EURIBOR CASES

* CONCERNS WHETHER CO WAS ALLOWED TO INCREASE MORTGAGES WITH EURIBOR INTEREST RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)