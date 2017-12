Dec 21 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* NLFI EXCHANGES 59.7 MILLION SHARES IN ABN AMRO FOR DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS

* TRANSFERRED ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENT APPROX. 6.4% OF ABN AMRO’S SHARE CAPITAL‍​

* NLFI CONTINUES TO HOLD A STAKE OF APPROXIMATELY 56.3% IN ABN AMRO

* DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (HELD BY NLFI) WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)