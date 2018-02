Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* THE ABRAAJ GROUP - KPMG WAS APPOINTED BY ABRAAJ GROWTH MARKETS HEALTH FUND BEGINNING OF JAN 2018 TO VERIFY ALL RECEIPTS AND PAYMENTS MADE BY THE FUND

* ABRAAJ GROUP - KPMG COMPLETED FINDINGS,REPORTED THAT ALL SUCH PAYMENTS AND RECEIPTS HAVE BEEN VERIFIED, IN LINE WITH AGREED UPON PROCEDURES PERFORMED

* THE ABRAAJ GROUP - KPMG ALSO REPORTED THAT UNUSED CAPITAL WAS RETURNED TO INVESTORS