Jan 5 (Reuters) - Abraplata Resource Corp:

* ABRAPLATA ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ABRAPLATA RESOURCE - TO COMPLETE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 7.5 MILLION UNITS AT $0.20/UNIT

* ABRAPLATA - PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR CONTINUING EXPLORATION ON & EVALUATION OF DIABLILLOS PROPERTY & OTHER MINERAL EXPLORATION PROPERTIES IN ARGENTINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: