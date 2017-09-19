FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Abraxas provides operational update
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Abraxas provides operational update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Abraxas provides operational update

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - ‍Sales volumes were temporarily reduced due to shuttering of third party midstream facilities and gulf coast refineries​

* Abraxas Petroleum - Scheduled frac date on Shut Eye 1H has been postponed to mid-October 2017 as a result of delays associated with storm Hurricane Harvey​

* Abraxas - ‍Expects curtailments in Eagle Ford, Permian & Bakken to negatively impact largely natural gas & NGL production volumes by about 350 boepd for quarter​

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - ‍Abraxas is maintaining yearly average production and exit rate guidance for year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.