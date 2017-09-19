BRIEF-Abraxas provides operational update

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp
* Abraxas provides operational update
* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - Sales volumes were temporarily reduced due to shuttering of third party midstream facilities and gulf coast refineries
* Abraxas Petroleum - Scheduled frac date on Shut Eye 1H has been postponed to mid-October 2017 as a result of delays associated with storm Hurricane Harvey
* Abraxas - Expects curtailments in Eagle Ford, Permian & Bakken to negatively impact largely natural gas & NGL production volumes by about 350 boepd for quarter
* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - Abraxas is maintaining yearly average production and exit rate guidance for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: