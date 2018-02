Feb 20 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp:

* ABRAXAS PROVIDES RESERVE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* ABRAXAS PETROLEUM - TOTAL PROVED RESERVES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF 65.9 MMBOE UP 21.2 MMBOE OR 47.5%

* ABRAXAS PETROLEUM - PRODUCTION FOR Q4 AVERAGED ABOUT 8,788 BOEPD

* ABRAXAS PETROLEUM - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $135 MILLION