BRIEF-Abraxas Q2 earnings per share $0.04
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 9:43 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Abraxas Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Abraxas announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $13.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp qtrly production of 471 MBoe (5,172 Boepd)

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - expects to meet or exceed company’s originally forecasted 2017 exit rate of 9,500 Boepd in coming weeks​

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - sees FY ‍total production 7,800 Boepd - 8,200​ Boepd

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp sees ‍2017 CAPEX $120​ million

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - sees ‍2018 total production 11,500​ Boepd

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp sees ‍2018 CAPEX $90​ million

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - sees ‍2019 total production 12,750 Boepd​

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp sees ‍2019 CAPEX $90​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

