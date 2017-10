Sept 14 (Reuters) - ABSA BANK LTD:

* ‍ABSA FILES SUPPLEMENTARY AFFIDAVIT TO CHALLENGE PUBLIC PROTECTOR‘S REPORT​

* ‍FILED SUPPLEMENTARY AFFIDAVIT TO HIGH COURT IN ITS CASE TO HAVE CERTAIN FINDINGS AND REMEDIAL ACTIONS OF PUBLIC PROTECTOR‘S REPORT REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE​

* REPORT DEALT WITH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROVIDED BY SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK (SARB) TO BANKORP, WHICH ABSA LATER BOUGHT